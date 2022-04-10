Rory McIlroy, Colin Morikawa holed out for consecutive shots

Augusta, Ga. – Every year at the Masters tournament something happens that leaves golf fans speechless.

At the 86th game of the first Men’s Major of the year, it looked like Tiger Woods’ return to competitive golf would take the crown.

And then Rory McIlroy and Colin Morikawa approached the 18th green.

Both players found the back-right bunker behind the final hole at Augusta National Golf Club and both proceeded to hole-out on consecutive shots, shouting to patrons “Rory! Rory!” and “Colin! Colin!”

The sand-save earned McIlroy his first bogey-free round of the week, as he posted an 8-under 64 on the leaderboard on the final day and number one at 7-under for the tournament, just three shots behind the 54-hole. ,