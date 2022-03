Rory McIlroy ‘comfortable’ with Valero Texas Open and games ahead of The Masters | golf news

McIlroy Valero headlines the Texas Open, also featuring Bryson DeChambeau and Hideki Matsuyama, ahead of his latest bid to complete a career Grand Slam at The Masters; See the featured group on Sky Sports Golf starting Thursday at 1.30pm Please use Chrome browser for more accessible video player Rory McIlroy says Tiger Woods has made a lot of progress in recent weeks and…

Read Full News