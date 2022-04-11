Rory McIlroy finishes 8-under 64 on his way to second-place finish from lowest final round match in Masters history

Augusta, Ga.- Rory McIlroy I have suffered a lot in my Masters.

Last seven times at the Augusta Nationals, McIlroy has tried to complete a career Grand Slam by winning the green jacket. The last seven times he failed to do so during the Masters era, becoming the sixth person to do so.

McIlroy didn’t do it again on Sunday, but this time hardly looked like defeat had been taken.

10 shots behind the leader since Sunday’s start Scotty SchefflerMcIlroy matched the lowest score ever for the final round at the Masters with 8 under 64. Seven other players have done so; Jordan Spieth The last was in 2018. McIlroy’s bogey-free round on Sunday was the only one in the tournament.

McIlroy, 3 shots behind Scheffler, finished second with 7 under after 72 holes. It was McIlroy’s best performance at the Augusta Nationals.