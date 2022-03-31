Rory McIlroy in a “chalk and cheese” approach for next week’s Masters

Rory McIlroy has turned his preparations around for his eighth attempt at completing a career Grand Slam and couldn’t be happier with the difference in his game from 12 months ago.

McIlroy missed the cut at last year’s Masters for just the second time in his career, but started 2022 with four straight top-15 spots.

After finishing 33rd in the weather-affected Players Championship, he opted to skip WGC match play before attending this week’s Valero Texas Open.

Read more:Rory McIlroy slams Phil Mickelson over Golf Super League

“It’s chalk and cheese,” McIlroy said of his form now over last year.

“It’s very different. I’m more comfortable with my game, I’m happy where everything is. Everything seems like it’s a lot more organized.”