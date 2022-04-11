Rory McIlroy left Augusta Happy at Last after a stellar performance on Sunday 64

Rory McIlroy bowled a ball with a bogey-free 64 at the Masters on Sunday.

Augusta, Ga. – Staying conservatively unless you have no choice.

It’s a blueprint that Rory McIlroy decided to follow at his 14th Masters, hoping to don a green jacket at the end of the week.

Nothing else worked out of his last 13 attempts and with the Masters standing between him and the career Grand Slam, McIlroy placed special emphasis on a tournament he was set to win until 2011, the day before. The wheels fell.


