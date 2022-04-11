Rory McIlroy net worth and career earnings analyzed after bunker shot to finish Masters 2022 runner-up

Rory McIlroy moves into second place at Golf US Masters 2022 after brilliant bunker shot on 18th hole

The American 25-year-old overcame one last hole to keep his cool and cement his place as one of the sport’s real men in danger.

Sign up For our World of Sport newsletter I newspaper cut off noise

The 32-year-old from County Down initially stated that his goal for Sunday’s finish was finishing in the Top 10 for a seventh time at Augusta, but McIlroy actually completed one of the biggest final-round comebacks since Paul Lowry. was close to doing. 1999 Open Championship.

What happened on Rory McIlroy’s final day at the Masters?