Rory McIlroy’s 18th hole bunker shot was brilliant on Sunday

Augusta, Ga. – Rory McIlroy has won two PGA Championships, a US Open and a British Open, but never a Masters. His best performance here was his fourth in 2015. But he was not his most notable masters.

What he is best remembered for at Augusta National is his meltdown at the age of 21 in 2011, when he dropped from first place to 15th with a final round 80.

That memory now has company, pleasantly enough. McIlroy didn’t win the 2022 Masters, but he provided the tournament with his most stunning shot ever, a magical sand wedge from a greenside bunker that fell down the ridge of the 18th green and into the hole for a finishing birdie .

Unexpected theatrics gave McIlroy a bogey-free round of eight-under-par 64, the lowest final round match in Masters history,…