Rory McIlroy’s rough iron play, Bryson DeChambeau’s wild back nine, and a leader looking for a last-minute Masters invite. Golf News & Travel Information

Valero has been playing several PGA Tour pros at the Texas Open with the main goal of getting his game in shape for next week’s Masters. Russell Knox, however, is hoping to take the field at Augusta National.
The player, ranked 169th in the Official World Golf Ranking, still has a shot at earning a last-minute invitation to the year’s first Major if he wins at TPC San Antonio. And while that’s certainly a tall order, the 36-year-old Scott couldn’t have asked for a better start.
Knox scored a bogey-free 65 on Thursday to take the first day’s lead. Yeah, there’s a lot of golf right now, but yeah, he can’t help looking a little further.
“I will love…
Read Full News