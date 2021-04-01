ROS W vs BAY W Live Score Dream11 Prediction Team Lineups Timing Women Champions League

Another fantastic piece of news is on the way to entertain all the people. Yes, UEFA Women’s Champions League 2021 is all set to introduce one more match in which Rosengard Women (ROS-W) and Bayern Munich Women (BAY-W) will be playing with each other. A very huge number of fans are waiting for it because they want to get every single detail related to the upcoming match. If you want to know ROS-W vs BAY-W Dream11 Prediction then here we provide all the information related to the team and the players who perform in previous matches.

Match: ROS W vs BAY W, UEFA Women’s Champions League 2021

Venue: Malmö IP

Date and Time: Thursday, April 01, 2021, 10:30 PM

Rosengard Women: Stephanie Labbe, Zecira Musovic, Ria Oling, Fiona Brown, Hanna Bennison, Jelena Cankovic, Athinna Lundgren, Matilda Eriksson Kristell, Olivia Lindstedt, Olivia Welin, and Sanne Nielsen.

Bayern Munich Women: Laura Benkarth, Maria Luisa Groh, Simone Laudehr, Karólína Lea Vilhjálmsdóttir, Sarah Zadrazil, Cinzia Zehnder, Jovana Damjanovic, Lea Schüller, Ivana Rudelic, Gia Corley, and Carina Wenninger.

If we assume anyone winner then it will be Bayern Munich Women because the players are extremely superb and fantastic.