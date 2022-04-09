Rosario Central – Colón: From applause for the memory of Pedro Marchetta to the unusual blooper of Gaspar Cervio in Santiago Pierotti’s goal

All kinds of emotions were experienced on Arroito’s night. First, the most important: Heartfelt tribute to Pedro Marchetta, the icon of Rosario Central, Later, mundane: Goalkeeper Gaspar Cervio made an unusual blooper who reminded loris cariusDecisive in the Champions League final between Real Madrid and Liverpool.

There were tears, applause and emotion before the meeting between Central and Köln for the 9th date of the League Cup. Pedro Marchetta, historical player and technical director of Argentine football, He died on Thursday at the age of 79.The hero of the trajectory of more than 40 seasons.

“From Rosario Central we deeply feel the death of Don Pedro Marchetta, the great icon of our institution. We send our…