Roscommon v Galway Live, Throw-in Time, Score Update, TV Channel Info & more

The Allianz National Football League face off as bitter Connacht rivals Roscommon and Galway in the Division Two final at Croke Park this afternoon.

The game starts at 1:45 pm, the coverage of which is shown live on TG4. Additionally, you can follow our live blog below to stay up to date with all the action as it unfolds.

The two sides met each other for the second time in seven days. Last Sunday, Roscommon came out on top of the National Football League final round by five points.

Both sides have already been guaranteed a place in Division One next season after their exploits so far this year. However, the silverware opportunity doesn’t come up very often for these counties, so both sides will do their best to lift the trophy and build some…