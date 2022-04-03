Roscommon v Galway recap: Scores and results as Rossies crowned champions of Division Two

In a back-and-forth match, Roscommon beat Galway by one point to become Division Two winners of the Allianz National Football League for 2022.

The first half in a cage saw the sides break all fours. Galway goalkeeper Conor Flaherty made a surprise save to deny Roscommon a goal, while Galway was denied the woodwork when Daisy Connelly dodged the crossbar.

Roscommon started the second half well between the two sides and took a five-point lead with more than 15 minutes on the clock.

Galway though never gave up, with Paul Conroy leading the fightback, scoring five points during the afternoon. Damien Comer also appeared in this period, scoring in the 64th minute to give Galway a one-point lead.

The…