Rose Namajunas Breaks Down Plan for Weili Ahead of UFC 261

Rose Namajunas faces Weili Zhang at UFC 261 in considered one of three title fights. Main as much as battle week, Namajunas made some comments in opposition to Weili that had been known as anti-communist however Namajunas made it clear, Weili is simply one other opponent and there’s no dangerous blood.

In an interview with TMZ the place she talked about Ronda Rousey’s being pregnant announcement, Namajunas stated, “There’s no story being constructed. Perhaps the media has type of twisted issues however, all I used to be doing was referencing a documentary, and simply speaking about me and my inside battles and struggles that I’ve to undergo day by day. Weili’s simply one other opponent and all of my opponents are the individual that’s standing in the way in which of my desires.”

So far as the battle goes, Namajunas has the plan, the identical plan she has for each opponent however believes she is bringing instruments to this battle Weili has by no means seen earlier than.

Namajunas stated, “I believe simply my motion, the way in which that I transfer, the way in which that I believe, and my combating spirit. They’re all distinctive.” She added, “My sport plan is identical each time. I am going in there and punch their face, take their again, and choke them out. It might manifest in a different way every time, however that’s my aim and that’s what I’m targeted on.”

Weili final fought at UFC 248 in what many are calling “battle of the 12 months” from 2020. The date was March 7, simply earlier than the COVID-19 pandemic rocked the sports activities world. It’s been greater than a 12 months since that battle so the day off may very well be a plus or minus for both of those girls.

With three title fights on the cardboard, it looks like there isn’t any most important, or co-main occasion however Namajunas and Weili face off simply earlier than the ultimate battle of the evening between Kamaru Usman and Jorge Masvidal.

Who do you assume wins this battle?

Edward Carbajal

