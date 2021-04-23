LATEST

Rose Namajunas Breaks Down Plan for Weili Ahead of UFC 261

Avatar
By
Posted on
Rose Namajunas Reveals Why She Turned Down Title Fight Against Zhang Weili

Rose Namajunas faces Weili Zhang at UFC 261 in considered one of three title fights. Main as much as battle week, Namajunas made some comments in opposition to Weili that had been known as anti-communist however Namajunas made it clear, Weili is simply one other opponent and there’s no dangerous blood.

In an interview with TMZ the place she talked about Ronda Rousey’s being pregnant announcement,  Namajunas stated, “There’s no story being constructed. Perhaps the media has type of twisted issues however, all I used to be doing was referencing a documentary, and simply speaking about me and my inside battles and struggles that I’ve to undergo day by day. Weili’s simply one other opponent and all of my opponents are the individual that’s standing in the way in which of my desires.”

So far as the battle goes, Namajunas has the plan, the identical plan she has for each opponent however believes she is bringing instruments to this battle Weili has by no means seen earlier than.

Namajunas stated, “I believe simply my motion, the way in which that I transfer, the way in which that I believe, and my combating spirit. They’re all distinctive.” She added, “My sport plan is identical each time. I am going in there and punch their face, take their again, and choke them out. It might manifest in a different way every time, however that’s my aim and that’s what I’m targeted on.”

Weili final fought at UFC 248 in what many are calling “battle of the 12 months” from 2020. The date was March 7, simply earlier than the COVID-19 pandemic rocked the sports activities world. It’s been greater than a 12 months since that battle so the day off may very well be a plus or minus for both of those girls.

With three title fights on the cardboard, it looks like there isn’t any most important, or co-main occasion however Namajunas and Weili face off simply earlier than the ultimate battle of the evening between Kamaru Usman and Jorge Masvidal.

Who do you assume wins this battle?

Edward Carbajal

Edward holds a black belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu and Bachelor’s diploma in Communications. Together with over 20 years martial arts expertise, he’s lead MMA contributor at Frontproof Media and in addition writes for Sherdog whereas sustaining his personal web site, The Blogboard Jungle. You’ll be able to observe him on Twitter @Carbazel

Related Items:

Most Popular

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif
52
ENTERTAINMENT

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family – Tech TMT
Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini? Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
49
LATEST

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else
47
LATEST

Mahabharata 2021 Release Date, Cast, Crew, Plot, Budget, Trailer And Everything Else – Tech TMT
DA Image DA Image
45
ENTERTAINMENT

When Salman Khan reached the function without an invite, Akshay Kumar – Rajinikanth was praised and Karan Johar was tight-lipped.
The Internet of things The Internet of things
44
LATEST

Taking full advantage of the Internet of Things
DA Image DA Image
44
ENTERTAINMENT

Kangana Ranaut’s tweet for Karthik Aryan, wrote- ‘My request to Papa Joe and Nepo Gang is ..
DA Image DA Image
42
LATEST

IPL 2021: Umesh Yadav strongly caught by one hand in a practice match, VIDEO viral
DA Image DA Image
41
LATEST

LIVE IPL 2021, KKR vs MI: मुंबई इंडियंस के खिलाफ कोलकाता ने जीता टॉस, फील्डिंग का लिया फैसला
DA Image DA Image
41
LATEST

IPL 2021, MI vs KKR: when, where and how to watch live streaming and live telecast of Kolkata Knight Riders-Mumbai Indians match
DA Image DA Image
41
ENTERTAINMENT

When Kabir was angry at Bedi because of Parveen Babi, the wife said- ‘How dare you?’

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Disclaimer: This story/post/article/video/images we will collect the information from media website or social media platforms. We (THE MIRACLE TECH TEAM) are not responsible for any type of copyright issues. If we have any complaint regarding the content. if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top