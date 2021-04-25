LATEST

Rose Namajunas Career Earnings

Rose Namajunas Career Earnings
(UFC fights solely, doesn’t embody undisclosed bonuses, Reebok/battle week incentive sponsorship began July 2015)

* denotes an estimated purse

Click on on occasion title for full payout for all fighters for that occasion

TUF 20 Finale – Dec 12/14 – L (Esparza) – $25,000

UFC 187 – Might 23/15 – N/A (Ansaroff) – $52,000 ($25,000 to indicate, $25,000 win bonus, $2,000 from Ansaroff for lacking weight) – UFC paid her regardless of battle being cancelled

UFC 192 – Oct 3/15 – W (Hill) – $52,500 ($25,000 to indicate, $25,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC Combat Night time: Namajunas vs VanZant – Dec 10/15 – W (VanZant) – $106,500 ($27,000 to indicate, $27,000 win bonus, $50,000 Efficiency of the Night time bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC on Fox: Teixeira vs Evans – Apr 16/16 – W (Torres) – $88,500 ($43,000 to indicate, $43,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC 201 – Jul 30/16 – L (Kowalkiewicz) – $98,500 ($46,000 to indicate, $50,000 Combat of the Night time bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC on Fox: Johnson vs Reis – Apr 15/17 – W (Waterson) – $94,500 ($46,000 to indicate, $46,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC 217 – Nov 4/17 – In (Jedrzejczyk) – $230,000 ($150,000 to indicate, $50,000 Efficiency of the Night time bonus, $30,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC 223 – Apr 7/18 – W (Jedrzejczyk) – $240,000 ($100,000 to indicate, $100,000 win bonus, $40,000 battle week incentive pay)*

UFC 237 – Might 11/19 – L (Andrade) – $195,000 ($105,000 to indicate, $50,000 Combat of the Night time bonus, $40,000 battle week incentive pay)*

UFC 251 – Jul 12/20 – W (Andrade) – $160,000 ($50,000 to indicate, $50,000 win bonus, $50,000 Combat of the Night time bonus, $10,000 battle week incentive pay)*

UFC 261 – Apr 24/21 – W (Zhang) – $182,000 ($100,000 to indicate, $50,000 Efficiency of the Night time bonus, $32,000 battle week incentive pay)*

Complete profession earnings: $1,524,500

