LATEST

Rose Namajunas stuns Weili with early head kick to win strawweight title

Avatar
By
Posted on
Rose Namajunas stuns Weili with early head kick to win strawweight title

Followers are again at UFC 261 as a sold-out crowd of 15,000 fill the Vystar Veterans Memorial Enviornment in Jacksonville, Florida on Saturday, April 24. Headlining a primary card that includes three championship bouts is a welterweight title rematch between the present king Kamaru Usman and challenger Jorge Masvidal. Within the co-main occasion, strawweight champion Zhang Weili makes her second title protection, in opposition to former champion Rose Namajunas. Present ladies’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko places her strap on the road in opposition to former strawweight champion Jessica Andrade.

Within the co-main occasion, a extremely anticipated match-up between “Thug” Rose Namajunas and, present champion, Zhang Weili. Weili returns after greater than a yr when she defended her straw weight belt in opposition to, one other former champion, Joanna Jedrzejczyk at UFC 248. Weili gained in a split-decision.

For Namajunas, this can be her first battle of the yr after defeating Jessica Andrade in a split-decision victory again in July.

Spherical One:

Zhang begins out making an attempt to regulate the gap with a number of leg strikes. Rose is looking for her in in opposition to the champion. Rose land an enormous leg kick to the top and the battle is over nearly instantly. What a query Mark kick by Thug Rose.

Zhang can’t imagine the battle was stopped.
After one profitable title protection, Weili has been dethroned and Namajunas, is as soon as once more, the champion of the straw weight division.

Ten seconds after the battle, the gang watching the battle with me began chanting “USA. USA.”

Namajunas def. Weili by way of 1st spherical KO (1:18)

Related Items:

Most Popular

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif
57
ENTERTAINMENT

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family – Tech TMT
Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini? Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
55
LATEST

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else
52
LATEST

Mahabharata 2021 Release Date, Cast, Crew, Plot, Budget, Trailer And Everything Else – Tech TMT
The Internet of things The Internet of things
49
LATEST

Taking full advantage of the Internet of Things
DA Image DA Image
49
ENTERTAINMENT

When Salman Khan reached the function without an invite, Akshay Kumar – Rajinikanth was praised and Karan Johar was tight-lipped.
DA Image DA Image
49
ENTERTAINMENT

Kangana Ranaut’s tweet for Karthik Aryan, wrote- ‘My request to Papa Joe and Nepo Gang is ..
DA Image DA Image
47
LATEST

IPL 2021: Umesh Yadav strongly caught by one hand in a practice match, VIDEO viral
DA Image DA Image
46
ENTERTAINMENT

When Kabir was angry at Bedi because of Parveen Babi, the wife said- ‘How dare you?’
DA Image DA Image
46
LATEST

LIVE IPL 2021, KKR vs MI: मुंबई इंडियंस के खिलाफ कोलकाता ने जीता टॉस, फील्डिंग का लिया फैसला
DA Image DA Image
45
LATEST

IPL 2021, MI vs KKR: when, where and how to watch live streaming and live telecast of Kolkata Knight Riders-Mumbai Indians match

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Disclaimer: This story/post/article/video/images we will collect the information from media website or social media platforms. We (THE MIRACLE TECH TEAM) are not responsible for any type of copyright issues. If we have any complaint regarding the content. if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top