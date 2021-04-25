Rose Namajunas stuns Weili with early head kick to win strawweight title

Followers are again at UFC 261 as a sold-out crowd of 15,000 fill the Vystar Veterans Memorial Enviornment in Jacksonville, Florida on Saturday, April 24. Headlining a primary card that includes three championship bouts is a welterweight title rematch between the present king Kamaru Usman and challenger Jorge Masvidal. Within the co-main occasion, strawweight champion Zhang Weili makes her second title protection, in opposition to former champion Rose Namajunas. Present ladies’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko places her strap on the road in opposition to former strawweight champion Jessica Andrade.

Within the co-main occasion, a extremely anticipated match-up between “Thug” Rose Namajunas and, present champion, Zhang Weili. Weili returns after greater than a yr when she defended her straw weight belt in opposition to, one other former champion, Joanna Jedrzejczyk at UFC 248. Weili gained in a split-decision.

For Namajunas, this can be her first battle of the yr after defeating Jessica Andrade in a split-decision victory again in July.

Spherical One:

Zhang begins out making an attempt to regulate the gap with a number of leg strikes. Rose is looking for her in in opposition to the champion. Rose land an enormous leg kick to the top and the battle is over nearly instantly. What a query Mark kick by Thug Rose.

Zhang can’t imagine the battle was stopped.

After one profitable title protection, Weili has been dethroned and Namajunas, is as soon as once more, the champion of the straw weight division.

Ten seconds after the battle, the gang watching the battle with me began chanting “USA. USA.”

Namajunas def. Weili by way of 1st spherical KO (1:18)