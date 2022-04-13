Rose Weston announces ‘A Little Bit Broken’ memoir, says it was ‘the hardest thing I’ve ever done’

By,
ET Canada’s very own Rose Weston is adding “writer” to her already impressive resume.
ET Canada reporter and host of “The Rose and Mocha Show” prepares to publish her memoir, a bit brokenIt’s coming September.
“This book is the whole story I’ve never shared before. . . . This is the s*** we don’t talk about. Welcome to the family,” Weston says.

