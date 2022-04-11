Rosé will be discharged this tuesday

World River How is it pending development Robert Rojasso, Power questions and messages make it a trend in social networks. And fortunately for all of them, Paraguay defenders keep getting better and better He suffered a coronary spasm on Saturday, two hours after the operation for fractures of the tibia and fibula. This Monday he awoke in good spirits, knowing that perhaps the worst was over.

Quintero’s dedication to Rojas (River Press).

still hospitalized in the coronary unit of the Trinidad de San Isidro Clinic, Robert will undergo the last routine medical examination this Monday and if all goes well as expected, he will be discharged on Tuesday, So, you can completely start paying attention to your…