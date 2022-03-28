Rosie Perez poses with Christian Siriano for the 2022 Oscars

In the early 1990s, Rosie Perez arrived at her audition for a role in the film blondes can’t jump full of confidence. But the actress — who was just starting out in the industry, having completed the last two films while working as a choreographer — once she lined up to spy on A-list talent, her confidence waned. disappeared. run. Upset with nerves, she went to the bathroom, splashed water on her face, and messed up her hairstyle in the process. Speaking to me on the phone from Los Angeles on March 27, Perez recalled, “I was completely devastated.” “I looked like a chia pet.” When she met Ron Shelton, the writer and director of blondes can’t jumpShe proceeded to word-vomit: “‘Oh my god, I have such bad hair…