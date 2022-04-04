Ross Taylor played the last innings for the Kiwi team in the third ODI

Hamilton: Ross Taylor scored 14 runs for New Zealand against the Netherlands in the third one-day international on Monday, coming to the crease and left at a standing ovation.

The match was Taylor’s 450th and last for New Zealand before retiring at the end of a 16-year international career. The 38-year-old batsman played his last Test against South Africa earlier this year, but he decided to make the match his final bow at his home ground at Seddon Park.

His children Mackenzie, Jonty and Adelaide stood by him…