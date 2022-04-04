Ross Taylor will play his 450th and final match for the Black Caps today

For the past 16 years, fans of New Zealand cricket could feel secure in the knowledge that as long as Ross Taylor was at the crease we were with one shot.

Ross Taylor. (source: photosport)

Depending on what his team needed him for that day, Taylor could form the unbroken backbone of the Black Caps’ innings and bat season after season, or he could smash opposition teams to pieces with some of the most devastating and combative hits. Can pieces. New Zealand batsman.

But always with good sportsmanship and a touch of class.

He has scored more runs for the Black Caps than anyone else in our cricket history and has secured his place among our greatest players of all time.

He told First Up’s Nathan Rarere that ever since he picked up the bat at the age of five, all he’s wanted is…