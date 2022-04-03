Ross Taylor would like to contribute one last time

Veteran New Zealand batsman Ross Taylor says he wants to contribute and enjoy the opportunity when he plays his final match for the Black Caps today.

Photo: photosport

Taylor will play his 450th and farewell match for New Zealand in Hamilton when they host the Netherlands in the last of their three-match One Day International series.

Taylor decided to retire from international cricket in December, but would continue to play for his provincial team Central Districts until the end of the season before deciding on his future in domestic cricket.

“Probably the hardest part was coming to the decision,” Taylor said.

“Once the decision was made, it was good to let it go. I will miss it a lot, obviously, I will miss my teammates.”

The 38-year-old is one of only four…