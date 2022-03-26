Roster outlook for UCLA Bruins basketball in 2022-23







UCLA’s season ends with a Sweet Sixteen defeat on Friday night, after North Carolina caleb love Nuclear was gone during the second half. While it was an up-and-down season for the Bruins, Mick Cronin continued to build the program based on talent and toughness.

Now the eyes of the UCLA nation are set on the future. To whom will the Bruins be saying a final goodbye, who has decisions to make, who is back and what help is on the way for the 2022-23 season?

say goodbye to….

Here is where things get complicated. The Bruins Have Four Seniors Jules Bernard, cody riley, Miles Johnson And David Singleton, If they wanted to, NCAA rules would allow each of them to return for an additional season. Will have to sort it out on the next…