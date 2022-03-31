Roster Prediction: Who Can Bring on the USMNT Qatar 2022 World Cup

Roster Prediction: Who Can Bring on the USMNT Qatar 2022 World Cup

It’s official: The United States has qualified for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. After a disaster that caused the USMNT to miss the 2018 edition, they are back.

And the pool seems deeper than ever. A lot of good players are competing to board a plane to Qatar in November. It’s time to focus on the roster.

We’ll talk about this a bit later, but it’s worth noting that some tournaments have raised the team limit to 26-player instead of 23 in the age of COVID-19, so keep that in mind.

Locks for the 23-man roster

  • Jack Stephen (GK, Manchester City)
  • Matt Turner (GK, New England Revolution)
  • Sergio Dest (Barcelona)
  • Antoine Robinson (D, Fulham)
  • Miles…

Read Full News