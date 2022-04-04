Rotherham 4-2 Sutton (AET): 5 talking points as the Millers seal a dramatic EFL Trophy win

The 2022 Papa John’s Trophy follows Rotherham United after a 4-2 win over Sutton United at Wembley.

Sutton, who made his EFL debut for most of the competition, held a confident 34 spots between the two sides as they came close to a famous victory over the League One leaders. They took a 2–1 lead at the level of Rotherham and sent the game to extra time. Chidozzi Ogbene scored a fine goal for the Millers before Michael Ihikewe’s stumping header ensured the win.

Sutton, experiencing his first taste of this competition, took the lead at the half-hour mark, when Donovan Wilson found enough room in the box to take a touch and take his spot. Ben Wills made a superb long-range effort to level matters for Rotherham before the break. But Sutton Captain…