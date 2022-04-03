Rotherham 4-2 Sutton (AET): 5 talking points as the Millers seal a dramatic EFL Trophy win

The League One pace-setters pulled off a topsy-turvy victory over the EFL newboys to seal the 2022 Papa John’s Trophy – the second time they pulled out of the competition after success in 1996.

The 2022 Papa John’s Trophy follows Rotherham United after a 4-2 win over Sutton United at Wembley.

Sutton, who made his EFL debut for most of the competition, held a confident 34 spots between the two sides as they came close to a famous victory over the League One leaders. They took a 2–1 lead at the level of Rotherham and sent the game to extra time. Chiedozhi Ogbene scored a brilliant goal for the Millers earlier…