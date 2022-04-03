Rotherham 4-2 Sutton United: League One side win Papa John’s trophy in extra time

In the end, high league quality prevailed at Wembley. But only.

Rotherham were seconds from a disappointing but deserved defeat in the Papa John’s Trophy final, having finished second in League Two to Sutton.

But substitute Jordi Osei-tutu got him out of jail in the sixth minute of stoppage time and, with Sutton’s spirit finally broken, he advanced through Chidozzi Ogbene’s piledriver in extra time.

Rotherham beat Sutton United to win Papa John’s Trophy for the second time

Chiedozhi Ogbene scores the deciding goal as League One side wins at Wembley

Michael Ihikeway led the way to the fourth goal in extra time as he watched his ardent opponents

In fairness to Ogbene, enjoying a good week after his bicycle kick…