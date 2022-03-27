Rotherham United: Chiedozzi Ogbein earns praise from Irish boss

The 24-year-old, who plays his club football in League One with Rotherham United, scored his third goal in six senior appearances for his country and late equalizer Alan Brown in a 2–2 friendly draw with the world No. 1 team. also installed. Belgium.

Asked if he can expect Ogbene to make such an impact so soon, Kenny said: “No. I knew he would be a real threat to us and he had great qualities, but it was a great start.” Is.

“To score three goals in two qualifiers and then a big game against the No. 1 team in the world. Apart from his goals, he owes us a lot at the moment.

Chidoji Ogbene of Rotherham United. Pictured: PA