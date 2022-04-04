Rotherham United crowned Papa John’s Trophy 2022 champions! – News

Rotherham United came from behind twice to win the Papa John’s Trophy Final 2022, beating Sutton United 4–2 after extra time.

Yu opened the scoring in the first half before the Millers got a leveler. EFL debutants only made 96 . took the lead again in the second period forthMinute strike to break Sutton’s hearts, as Rotherham sealed the silverware in an additional 30 minutes.

Read more: ‘I was ready to shake hands with Sutton Boss’ – Warne shocked by late win

Read more: Wills fulfills childhood dream at Wembley

Read more: Gray ‘for everyone’ after defeat in Papa John’s Trophy final

In a game that began with comedians Paul Chuckle and Tim Vine delivering the match ball…