Rotterdam Marathon: Bashir Abdi fourth, first Dutchman to win Ngeye

sNine months after his victory and his European record in 2:03:36, Abdi returned to the Rotterdam Marathon. The Olympic Games bronze medalist spent much of the race in a slowly shrinking leading group. After the 35 km run, there were five men left in the front: Bashir Abdi, Dutchman Abdi Ngei, Olympic vice-champion, Ethiopian Leul Gebreselassie and Kenyans Kiprop Ruben Kipyego and Kenneth Kipkemoi.

Kipkemoi let go at the 37th kilometer. Three kilometers ahead Bashir Abdi, who has suffered two injuries in recent months, the calf and the joiner, had to let his teammates slip away…