Rotunda Hospital fast-tracks ratification of Prof Sean Daly as new master

Rotunda Hospital is fast-tracking the ratification of Prof Sean Daly as its new master following controversy over the appointment process.

While the hospital’s board of governors typically takes months to approve the decisions of the interview panel, the decision was reached less than a week after the three shortlisted candidates were interviewed on occasion.

The hospital said on Sunday that a board meeting last Thursday unanimously decided to immediately confirm the interview panel’s recommendation.

The decision in which Professor Daly was chosen ahead of the two women…