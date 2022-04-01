Round 1 Hostplus SANFL Snapshot

Adelaide registered an impressive 62-point victory against Port Adelaide in a historic HostPlus SANFL League showdown at the Adelaide Oval on Friday night.

Michael Godden’s men, fresh from a 63-point victory against the Magpies a week earlier, were almost able to repeat the dose to ensure that their first meeting against the Magpies in the first match of the season would be a memorable one.

Adelaide captain Matthew Wright kicked the opening two goals of the match en route to a match-high hall of five as Shane McAdam and Riley Thillthorpe booted three majors each.

There were plenty of highlights for Crows fans, who arrived early to see the curtain lifter for the AFL clash, none better than the massive jump to mark the top of the magpie Tom Corcoran in McAdam’s final…