Round 1st, Round 2nd... Macron and Le Pen stand out

final survey. The dynamics recorded in recent days on voting intentions clearly favor Marine Le Pen. Here is our compilation of the latest surveys and polls for the first round and second round of the 2022 presidential election.

summary

[Mis à jour le 8 avril 2022 à 11h17] Find on this page the page updated every day published on the presidential election and our surveys compiler.

This Sunday, we will know the names of the eligible candidates for the second round of the presidential election. The most likely scenario at this stage is a return to the Macron-Le Pen duel, as all the polls held for weeks on the election give him an edge in voting intent. In this…