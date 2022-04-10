Round 5 Team News: Line-up for Panthers Clash confirmed

The Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs’ line-up has been confirmed for the 2022 NRL Premiere, our clash with the Penrith Panthers, this Sunday at Combank Stadium at 6:15 p.m. AEST.

Ava Semanufagai has been promoted to the bench, while Chris Patolo will serve as the 18th man.

The major change to the Bulldogs squad has placed Kyle Flanagan at number 7 with Brandon Wakeham moving to the bench.

The Bulldogs will look to make a straight comeback after Sunday’s loss to the Melbourne Storm, with the rest of the line-up unchanged.