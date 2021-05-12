Roundup: Tech Park Academy / Google / Arts Council – Greater Baton Rouge Business Report

May session: Today is the last day to sign up for the May session of Tech Park Academy as Greg Accardo, an LSU marketing professor and director of the Professional Sales Institute, will offer tips on how entrepreneurs can boost their sales. The session will teach entrepreneurs how to understand buyers’ personas, use technology for strategic customer outreach and why empathy is important in selling. The session is Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. You can register here.

AI ethics: Alphabet Inc.’s Google says it will double the size of its team studying artificial-intelligence ethics in the coming years, The Wall Street Journal reports. Vice President of Engineering Marian Croak says hires will increase the size of the AI team that she leads to 200 researchers. She also says Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai has committed to bolstering the budget of a team tasked with evaluating code and product to avert harm, discrimination and other problems with AI. See the full story here.

Grant: The Arts Council of Baton Rouge will receive the $50,000 Grant for Arts Project award from the National Endowment of the Arts to support the River City Jazz Masters Concerts and Jazz Listening Room Series. The grant will allow for Jazz Listening Room concerts to be more affordable and will provide jazz master class opportunities. You can find the grant announcement here.