Rowdy Rakshak/Kaappaan (WTP) World Television Premiere on TV Check Channel Name Date & Time

Zee Cinema’s recent event is gaining hype as it is continuously delivering some of the most incredible movies continuously. The channel is raising engagement along with these blockbusters which is also raising the impressions of the broadcasters. Since the event has been started it has aired some highly amusing movies including Venky Mama, Syeraa, Zulmi Sitamgar, Rishtey, Daud Lucky Daud and much more. Now, it is coming with another ravishing action-packed movie Rowdy Rakshak. It originally titled Kaappaan featuring the most dynamic actors of the South entertainment industry. Get all the latest information regarding Rowdy Rakshak Television Premiere.

Rowdy Rakshak

The Premiere of Rowdy Rakshak will be telecasted at Zee Cinema at 8 PM IST on 3 April 2021, Sunday. The movie was released a couple of years back in 2019 and emerged as one of the highest grosser of the year. The reason behind the immense hype of the movie is its pristine cast because of the which it has declared a blockbuster even before its release. It has roped some of the finest and notable actor of the entertainment industry including Suriya, Mohanlal, and Arya featuring in the leading roles.

The movie has been penned down by Pattukkottai Prabakar revolves around Kathir who is an organic farmer and an SGP Special Protection Group officers whose prominent priority is to protect the Prime Minister anyhow. Later a mysterious man threatens Prime Minister and all the SGP officers deployed to save the minister from the threat. It becomes quite complicated for Kathir as on one side he has to take care of his crops and on another, he has to fulfill his duty for the nation. Rowdy Rakshak is a critically applauded movie that also led a huge box office collection.

Rowdy Rakshak is directed by K.V Anand and produced by Subaskaran Allirajah under the production banner of Lycra Productions. The movie has Anthony while the cinematography of the movie is done by M.S Prabhu. The music of the movie is composed by Harris Jayaraj. Rowdy Rakshak cast Suriya, Mohanlal, Arya Boman Irani, Samuthirakani, and Chirag Jani are playing vital roles in the movie.

Rowdy Rakshak has emerged as a commercial success at the box office. It fetched Rs 100 crores against a production budget of Rs 75 crores. So, grab the Zee Cinema Premiere of Rowdy Rakshak at 8 PM on Zee Cinema on 3 April 2021, Saturday. Stay tuned with Social Telecast for more information and all the latest updates on Rowdy Rakshak Television Premiere.

