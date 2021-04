Rowdy Rakshak Movie Cast: List Of Actors And Characters They Play In Action Thriller Film

Suriya, Mohanlal, Arya, Syyeshaa Saigal, Boman Irani, Samuthirakani, and Chirag Jani are the lead cast of Rowdy Rakshak. The film is set to release on 3 April 2021 at 8 PM at Zee Cinema.

Rowdy Rakshak is an Indian Hindi-dubbed movie from 2019’s action thriller film ‘Kaappaan’. The film is set to release on 3 April 2021 at 8 PM at Zee Cinema. Suriya, Mohanlal, Arya, Sayyeshaa Saigal, Boman Irani, Samuthirakani, and Chirag Jani are the lead cast of Rowdy Rakshak. The film also stars Prem, Kiran, Uma Padmanabhan, Thalaivasal Vijay, and Paruthiveeran Sujatha. Rowdy Rakshak’s movie is directed by K V Anand.

Rowdy Rakshak Movie Cast

Here is the cast list of the movie ‘Rowdy Rakshak’,

Suriya as Kathiravan (Kathir) Mohanlal as Chandrakanth Varma Arya as Abhishek (Abhi) Varma Sayyeshaa as Anjali Samuthirakani as Joseph Selvaraj Poorna as Priya Boman Irani as Rajan Mahadev Chirag Jani as Ranjith Kumar Prem as Prem Kiran as Vivek Uma Padmanabhan as Chandrakanth Varma’s wife Thalaivasal Vijay as Santhosh Paruthiveeran Sujatha as Kathiravan’s mother Shankar Krishnamurthy as Sundhar Nagineedu as Sikander Swaminathan as Ramanujam Mayilswamy as a police inspector Ravi Prakash as Mahadev’s assistant Manoj Lulla as Manoj R. N. R. Manohar as Member of Parliament Anitha Sampath as Newsreader Kavitha

All you need to know about Kaappaan

Kaappaan is an Indian Tamil-language action thriller film. The film was released on 20 September 2019. Suriya, Mohanlal, Arya, Sayyeshaa Saigal, Boman Irani, Samuthirakani and Chirag Jani are main cast of Kaappaan. Kaappaan is written and directed by K. V. Anand and co-written by Pattukkottai Prabakar. The film is produced by Subaskaran Allirajah. Music is composed by Harris Jayaraj.