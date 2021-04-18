Rowe, Bacuna net in vital

The Terriers are eight factors away from the underside three.

Huddersfield took a major step in direction of Championship security as they claimed a 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest on the Metropolis Floor. Objectives from Aaron Rowe and Juninho Bacuna both facet of half-time moved Carlos Corberan‘s workforce eight factors away from the underside three. It was a irritating afternoon for Chris Hughton, who noticed his facet undergo acquainted points, as they didn’t convert a flurry of early alternatives.

Filip Krovinovic had three probabilities to place Forest forward within the first 10 minutes because the hosts made a full of life begin.

Alex Mighten had already fired a shot over by the point the on-loan Benfica midfielder did the identical from the sting of the field.

Krovinovic was denied by a save from Ryan Schofield, who dived in bravely at his toes to smother the ball, after which noticed an try to twist a shot into the far nook deflected vast of the upright.

A horrible go from Richard Keogh gave Anthony Knockaert the possibility to run at an uncovered Huddersfield defence, however his first contact let him down.

Huddersfield’s first threatening second got here as Fraizer Campbell tried to attach with an unorthodox back-heel volley over his personal shoulder – however he didn’t get sufficient energy on it to bother Brice Samba.

Ryan Yates floated a header onto the roof of the web, however the objective would have been chalked off for a push.

Lewis Grabban powered a volley down into the turf and vast.

Naby Sarr additionally got here shut for Huddersfield, looping a shot vast after Forest had didn’t clear a nook, whereas Samba needed to make an enormous save at his close to publish to maintain out an effort from Rowe.

Huddersfield took the lead within the first minute of first-half stoppage time following a foul mistake from James Garner. His stray go despatched Rowe racing by on objective and he made no mistake, driving a low shot past Samba and into the underside nook.

Bacuna was not far-off with a pushed effort for Huddersfield shortly after the restart.

Yates attacked a header on the far publish however Schofield made a easy save to maintain Forest out.

There didn’t appear to be an excessive amount of hazard when substitute Danny Ward fed Bacuna, however he drove ahead powerfully earlier than hammering a spectacular 22-yard shot into the highest nook to double Huddersfield’s lead within the 61st minute.

A Scott McKenna header was stored out by Schofield.

Pipe, who had already been booked, escaped with a lecture from referee Andy Woolmer after he pulled again Mighten.

Substitute Glenn Murray was inches vast with a shot hit on the flip as Forest seemed to stage a late revival.