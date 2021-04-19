LATEST

Roy Keane ‘fears he has missed out on Celtic job’

Former Celtic midfielder Roy Keane has reportedly accepted that he won’t be appointed as Neil Lennon’s successor, with Eddie Howe now the agency favorite.

Roy Keane reportedly fears that he has been neglected for his dream job as Celtic supervisor.

The Scottish giants are looking out for a brand new boss after sacking Neil Lennon in February.

Plenty of candidates, together with Keane, are believed to have held talks over succeeding Lennon.

Based on The Solar, nonetheless, Celtic have but to get again in contact with the Irishman.

Former Celtic midfielder Keane is alleged to have accepted that he won’t be appointed, with Eddie Howe the bookies’ favorite.

The identical report signifies that the 49-year-old, who has beforehand managed Sunderland and Ipswich City, break up the opinion of Celtic’s hierarchy.

Whereas some appreciated the fervour confirmed by Keane, others supposedly felt {that a} extra trendy supervisor is required.

