Roy Keane winds up Gary Neville

Manchester Metropolis’s gamers reacted to a different cup win.

Sports activities stars and golf equipment the world over proceed to offer an perception into their lives on social media.

Right here, the PA information company seems at a few of the finest examples from April 25.

Soccer

Roy Keane was not proud of Gary Neville!

Manchester Metropolis’s gamers reacted to their Carabao Cup closing win.

– Kevin De Bruyne (@DeBruyneKev) April 25, 2021

Liam Gallagher was up for the cup!

Rio Ferdinand talked up the rivalry between his former golf equipment Leeds and Manchester United.

Harry Maguire, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Bruno Fernandes had been disenchanted with a degree at Elland Highway.

However Leeds trio Stuart Dallas, Robin Koch and Kalvin Phillips had been delighted.

Leeds-born Erling Haaland was exhausting at it.

A proud day for Ryan Mason.

Andros Townsend acquired behind his former team-mate.

Ben Chilwell and Declan Rice liked what they noticed at Wembley.

Sheffield United striker Rhian Brewster vowed not to surrender.

Snooker

The Rocket acquired over his early Crucible exit.

Judd Trump did his bit for charity.

Cricket

He acquired there ultimately!

Dom Bess hit kind for Yorkshire.

KP praised the Tremendous Kings.

Danni Wyatt loved her birthday.

Boxing

Josh Taylor pounded the pavements in Vegas.

MMA

Kamaru Usman knocked out Jorge Masvidal at UFC 261.

Conor McGregor fancied a bit.

And had phrases for Jake Paul.

