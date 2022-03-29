Royal Challengers Aim to Bounce Back After Losing Season Opener

Seeking to consolidate their position after a winning start, Kolkata Knight Riders will have their task cut out as they take on a determined Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League in Mumbai on Wednesday.

The two outfits head into the game on the back of contrasting results.

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

While the Shreyas Iyer-led KKR humbled defending champions Chennai Super Kings by six wickets, Royal Challengers Bangalore suffered a five-wicket loss to Punjab Kings, despite posting a 200-plus score.

What: RCB vs KKR, IPL 2022 Match no 6

When: March 30 (Wednesday)

Where: Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai

Time: 7:30PM IST

RCB Team News

For RCB, skipper Faf Du Plessis is in prime form after he made a scintillating 57-ball 88 and…