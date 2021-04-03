Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 14: RCB Team Squad, Players List, Strengths & Match Schedule 2021

Virat Kohli-led IPL team Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) is still on the way to win the title championship but finally end up with nothing even with their great efforts. It’s not that the team is weak as they have a great batting driving force and with the help of that they managed to reach the finale about three times. IPL 14 Live Streaming

RCB Strenght & Weakness

The team has made three final appearances overall in the IPL edition such as in the year 2009 where they face-off against the Deccan Chargers, whereas in the year 2011 they challenged Chennai Super Kings and last in the year 2016 which was against the Sunrisers Hyderabad, but unluckily the team loses all of them and didn’t get a chance to win a single one. Hotstar Live Cricket Streaming

Strengths

Destructive batting trio- One of the most apparent strengths RCB has in their squad is the batting trio of Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, and the newly acquired Devdutt Padikkal. ABD and Virat Kohli are IPL household names while Devdutt Padikkal is the new kid on the block with some excellent hitting ability. If Devdutt Padikkal can click and Kohli and ABD can be their consistent selves, the RCB fans and the IPL is in for some explosive batting. IPL 14 Points Table

Weaknesses

Too many options- It’s good to have options on the bench but in the past, we have seen with this Virat Kohli-led side that they take a minimum of five to six games in order to figure out their best XI, and almost every game there have been at least a couple of changes. Getting the four foreign players right will be essential as in RCB’s case with AB de Villiers locking up a permanent spot they will have to pick 3 players their remaining 7 foreigners

The team has some of the most dynamic batsmen in the cricket world which also include Captain Virat Kohli, but still somehow the team still doesn’t get the title. For the three times the team end up as the runner-ups. The only reason we find here for their failure is their bowling department as the batting department of the team mostly managed to give the lead to the team but the lack of bowling attack always end up in a big failure.

If RCB wants to win the tournament then they really have to work hard to strengthen their bowling department as it is their major drawback.

Today we are going to talk about Royal Challengers Bangalore from their this year’s edition schedule to their full squad and much more.

About Royal Challengers Bangalore Administration and Support Staff

Owner – United Spirits Limited – England Diageo

Head coach – Simon Katich

Captain – Virat Kohli

Team director – Sanjeev Churiwala

Team and cricket operations manager – Major Soumyadeep Pyne

Strength and conditioning coach – Shanker Basu

Bowling coach – Adam Griffith

Physiotherapist – Evan Speechly

RCB complete squad for IPL 2021:

Virat Kohli (C), Sachin Baby, Rajat Patidar, Devdutt Padikkal, Finn Allen, Suyash Prabhudessai, Pavan Deshpande, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Josh Phillippe, Mohammed Azharuddeen, KS Bharat, Shahbaz Ahmed, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Adam Zampa, Harshal Patel, Kane Richardson, Daniel Sams, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, Dan Christain, and Kyle Jamieson.

RCB primary playing XI:

Virat Kohli (C), Glen Maxwell, Devdutt Padikkal, AB de Villiers, Daniel Christain, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal, Washington Sundar, and Kane Richardson.

RCB IPL 2021 Match Schedule

Date & Time Team Vs Team Venue 9 April 2021 on Friday at 07:30 PM MUMBAI INDIANS Vs ROYAL CHALLENGERS BANGALORE M.A.Chidambaram Chepauk Stadium, CHENNAI 14 April 2021 on Wednesday at 07:30 PM SUNRISERS HYDERABAD Vs ROYAL CHALLENGERS BANGALORE M.A.Chidambaram Chepauk Stadium, CHENNAI 18 April 2021 on Sunday at 03:30 PM ROYAL CHALLENGERS BANGALORE Vs KOLKATA KNIGHT RIDERS M.A.Chidambaram Chepauk Stadium, CHENNAI 22 April 2021 on Thursday at 07:30 PM ROYAL CHALLENGERS Vs RAJASTHAN ROYALS Wankhede Stadium, MUMBAI 25 April 2021 on Sunday at 03:30 PM CHENNAI SUPER KINGS Vs ROYAL CHALLENGERS BANGALORE Wankhede Stadium, MUMBAI 27 April 2021 on Tuesday at 07:30 PM DELHI CAPITALS Vs ROYAL CHALLENGERS BANGALORE Narendra Modi Stadium, AHMEDABAD 30 April 2021 on Friday at 07:30 PM PUNJAB KINGS Vs ROYAL CHALLENGERS BANGALORE Narendra Modi Stadium, AHMEDABAD 3 May 2021 on Monday at 07:30 PM KOLKATA KNIGHT RIDERS Vs ROYAL CHALLENGERS BANGALORE Narendra Modi Stadium, AHMEDABAD 6 May 2021 on Thursday at 07:30 PM ROYAL CHALLENGERS BANGALORE Vs PUNJAB KINGS Narendra Modi Stadium, AHMEDABAD 9 May 2021 on Sunday at 07:30 PM ROYAL CHALLENGERS BANGALORE Vs SUNRISERS HYDERABAD Eden Gardens Stadium, KOLKATA 14 May 2021 on Friday at 07:30 PM ROYAL CHALLENGERS BANGALORE Vs DELHI CAPITALS Eden Gardens Stadium, KOLKATA 16 May 2021 on Sunday at 03:30 PM RAJASTHAN ROYALS Vs ROYAL CHALLENGERS BANGALORE Eden Gardens Stadium, KOLKATA 20 May 2021 on Thursday at 07:30 PM ROYAL CHALLENGERS BANGALORE Vs MUMBAI INDIANS Eden Gardens Stadium, KOLKATA 23 May 2021 on Sunday at 07:30 PM ROYAL CHALLENGERS BANGALORE Vs CHENNAI SUPER KINGS Eden Gardens Stadium, KOLKATA

RCB IPL All Seasons Performances