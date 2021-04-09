Royal Challengers Bangalore Top Players List Captain Name (RCB) Team Squads IPL Season 14

Every year, a number of teams playing in the most prominent and brilliant league win the title. Yes, we are talking about Vivo Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. It is very common that, eight teams play in the league to generate a lead on the competitors. All the teams who will be playing in the league have a chance to grab the victory by any team. Now, the team that we going to be described here is Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). Let us also tell you that every time, the team of RCB holds many brilliant and fabulous players to show their outstanding performance on the ground.

It is also that, RCB has not won any title of the league. One of the most prominent and perfect players Virat Kohli is led IPL Team and also ready to take all the challenges on the ground from all the competitors. The team always shows its outstanding performance on the ground and also grab many awards in the league. Now, it will be again ready to show their fabulous performance. The strength of the team is the batting trio which contains Virat Kohli, AB De Villiers, and the newly Josh Phillipe. They all are very brilliant in handling the batting field.

Royal Challengers Bangalore Squad

If we talk about the final squad of RCB then it is given below.



Virat kohli Captain AB de Villiers Devdutt Padikkal Yuzvendra chahal Mohammed Siraj Kane Richardson Washington Sundar Pavan Deshpande Joshua Philippe Shahbaz Ahamad Navdeep saini Adam Zampa Kyle Jamieson Glenn Maxwell Rajat Patidar Sachin Baby Mohammed Azharuddeen Dan Christian | KS Bharat Suyash Prabhudessai Daniel Sams Harshal Patel

About Royal Challengers Bangalore Administration and Support Staff

On the other hand, after retaining all the players, the team has Rs. 35 Lakh in their purse.

Now, here you will get all the details related to the team RCB.

Owner – United Spirits Limited – England Diageo

Head coach – Gary Kirsten

Captain – Virat Kohli

Team director – Sanjeev Churiwala

Team and cricket operations manager – Avinash Vaidya

Strength and conditioning coach – Basu Shanker

Bowling coach – Ashish Nehra

Physiotherapist – Evan Speechly

RCB IPL All Seasons Performances

Now, if we talk about the final XI players of the teams then it will be given below.

Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers, Josh Philippe (wk), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Navdeep Saini, Umesh Yadav, Dale Steyn, and Yuzvendra Chahal.

In the 2008 IPL edition, RCB managed the league stage (7th / 8th).

In the 2009 IPL edition, RCB was runner-up

In the 2010 IPL edition, RCB made it to the playoffs (4/8)

In the 2011 IPL edition, RCB again finished runners-up.

In the 2012 IPL edition, RCB managed the league stage (5th / 9th)

In the IPL edition of the year 2013, RCB managed the league stage (5th / 9th)

In the 2014 IPL edition, RCB succeeded in the league stage (7th / 8th)

In the 2015 IPL edition, RCB managed a playoff (3/8)

In the IPL edition of 2016, RCB finished runner-up for the third time

In the IPL edition of the year 2017, RCB managed the league stage (8th / 8th)

In the IPL edition of the year 2018, RCB managed the league stage (6th / 8th)

Now, all the single detail related to the Royal Challengers Banglore is given above. If you are interested to know more then we also update all the information of other teams who will be played in the upcoming season of IPL 2021. The team is all set to beat all the players who will be playing with the players of RCB. The strategy of the team is very strong and capable to win the title of the league. Now, it will be very interesting to see the performance of the team on the ground.