Royal Enfield 2021 Interceptor 650 New Colors Reviews Specification Features Images

The Indian motorcycle manufacturing company, Royal Enfield just launched five new color options for their launched version of the 2021 Interceptor 650. At the festival of Holi, the company just recently arrived with some unique and attractive colors in India. Now, the model will be available in seven paint schemes including two carried from the outgoing model. We have already shared all the information related to the 2021 Interceptor 650 in our previous article and through this one, we will tell you about the color scheme and new features of the model. As we know, the Indian festival Holi Occassion is going on and the company just launched some specific colors for their customers. Now, let’s talk more about the schemes and features.

We have told that the company launched five new color options for the Royal Enfield’s 2021 Interceptor 650 and these are the colors of the models:- Ventura Blue (single-tone), Downtown Drag (dual-tone), Canyon Red (single-tone), Updated Mark 2, and Sunset Strip (dual-tone). While the two more colours remain to tell you and that’s are Baker Express (dual-tone) and Orange Crush (single-tone). Below, you will get to know about the price of these models because the company has put up the prices for each and every model, which has new and different colors. So, check carefully and bring these amazing 2021 Interceptor 650 to your home on the occasion of Holi.

Prices of the model (Ex-showroom, Delhi) and the colors of the launched models are also given below

2021 Interceptor 650 Venture Blue – Rs 2,75,467

2021 Interceptor 650 Orange Crush – Rs 2,75,467

2021 Interceptor 650 Sunset Strip – Rs 2,83,593

2021 Interceptor 650 Canyon Red – Rs 2,75,467

2021 Interceptor 650 Mark 2 – Rs 2,97,134

2021 Interceptor 650 Downtown Drag – Rs 2,83,593

2021 Interceptor 650 Baker Express – Rs 2,83,593

New Features and Engine:

Along with the seven colors of the model, some features are also updated in it. The RE 650 Twin can be changed by the customers and in their opinion, they can have an option to change their seats. While you will get touring mirrors, tall and short tinted flyscreens, and sump guards as well.

Engine

The 2021 Interceptor 650 comes with the same power engine which was available in the previous model, It has a 648cc engine, air/oil-cooled, parallel-twin engine that produces 47.65hp power at the rpm of 7,150 and has 52Nm torque at 5,250 rpm with 6 speed changing the gearbox. Along with this, it has a Slipper cluth.

Also, the company did not change the suspension and braking specification in the RE twins with sport telescopic fork and preload-adjustable shock. The rider will feel comfortable with 18-inch spoked wheels which is Ceat tyre and it is being changed against the Pirelli Phantom Sportcomp tyre, which has in the earlier model.