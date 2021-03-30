LATEST

Royal Enfield Classic 350 to be unveiled in new powerful avatar, details revealed before launch – entertainment news, celebrity news, latest movie news

Avatar
By
Posted on
Royal Enfield Classic 350 to be unveiled in new powerful avatar, details revealed before launch - entertainment news, celebrity news, latest movie news

Royal Enfield, the country’s leading performance bike manufacturer, is soon going to launch the next generation model of its famous bike Classic 350 in the market. This bike has also been spotted on several occasions during testing. Now the details of this upcoming bike have been leaked on the internet. So let’s know what is special in the next generation model-

The new Classic 350 is now being built on a twin downtube frame instead of a single downtube frame, as per reports published in Gaarwadi. The frame was used in the recently launched Meteor 350 by the company. This bike is mainly designed on the company’s J1D platform with state-of-the-art technology. Which not only improves the handling of the bike but the performance is also excellent.

In this leaked detail, it has also been revealed that the company is giving a 19-inch spoke wheel in the front of this new bike and an 18-inch spoke wheel in the back. Tubed tires are being used in this. Apart from this, this bike can also be offered with the option of tubeless tires. A 135 mm telescopic fork in the front of the bike and a 130 mm gas charge shock observer suspension is being given in the rear.


Engine Capacity: As far as engine mechanism is concerned, the company is using the current 349 cc capacity single cylinder engine in this bike which generates power of 19.2 hp and torque of 27 Nm. At this time, its power will be slightly higher than the model available in the market. This engine will be equipped with a 5-speed gearbox.


You will get these features: Media reports have claimed that Royal Enfield can use the tripper navigation system in its upcoming Next Generation Classic 350 as well. Which was also given earlier in the Meteor 350. As of other updates, a new instrument console can be given in this bike, which will give basic information like fuel gauge riding, speed, gear system etc. The company can launch this bike in the market till next month. However, no official information has been shared about it yet.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
384
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
351
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
349
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
346
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
344
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
315
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
How And Where To Watch Game of Thrones All Season Episodes Online, Full Info Inside How And Where To Watch Game of Thrones All Season Episodes Online, Full Info Inside
305
LATEST

How and where to watch all Game of Thrones episodes online, full information inside
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
295
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
NASA's new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more NASA's new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more
286
LATEST

NASA’s new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more
Stacks of one hundred dollar bills. Stacks of one hundred dollar bills.
217
LATEST

2 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $180,000 (or More) | The Motley Fool

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top