Royal Enfield’s major decision, two manufacturing facilities will be closed between May 13 and 16

Indian multinational motorcycle manufacturing company Royal Enfield on Wednesday said it has decided to close two of its manufacturing facilities between May 13-16 to protect its employees amid the second wave of coronavirus epidemics in the country. The company, which is a part of Eicher Motors, will use the shutdown to carry out maintenance activity at its manufacturing plants.

Royal Enfield stated, “In light of the unprecedented situation due to the proliferation of Kovid-19, and with the aim of prioritizing the safety and well-being of its personnel, the company decided to temporarily stop production operations at its manufacturing facilities in Chennai Have done. ” said.

The company said that the company’s manufacturing operations at the Thiruvottiyur, Oragadam and Vallam Vadgal facilities would be closed between May 13 and May 16, 2021. Royal Enfield said that given the local lockdown in states and union territories affecting retail operations, the company leaves no significant impact on its ability to meet demand. The company continues to monitor the situation closely and will take appropriate action as the situation progresses; And this is in line with the directives issued by the government and administrative authorities.