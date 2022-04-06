Royal family: Prince Charles writes letter to Jimmy Savile

Prince Charles wrote letters to Jimmy Saville over a period of 20 years (Picture: PA/Netflix)

A Netflix documentary claims Prince Charles sought PR advice from Jimmy Saville after Prince Andrew made a mistake.

The future King wrote letters to the BBC TV personality, now known as a prolific sex offender, over a span of 20 years.

During the correspondence, the prince asked Seville for advice on public visits, speeches and how the royal family should deal with events.

In response, Saville appeared to play the role of an unofficial adviser to the prince, even writing a ‘handbook’ for Charles.

The prince proceeded to show some of the material of Savile’s advice to the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh, the documentary makers…