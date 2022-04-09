Royal photographer told not to capture Queen Elizabeth

Last month, England’s Queen Elizabeth II attended a memorial service for her husband, Prince Philip, who passed away in 2021. During the ceremony, the Queen was accompanied by her son, Prince Andrew, who came out with allegations of sexual abuse.

According to a statement from official royal photographer Richard Poyle, he was asked not to capture the moments when Queen Elizabeth entered the service with her son.

Stating that the BBC shot the entire ceremony, he highlighted that he should have been allowed to capture those moments. Given the state of the Queen’s health, there were many rumors about how she would arrive at the ceremony.

Pohle said, “If I hadn’t been able to be photographed, all the British media would have asked me, ‘Why can’t you take it? Pohle said…