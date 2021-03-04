Royal quarrel: Royal family betray Meghan Markle and Prince Harry? – TMT Daily

We are getting closer and closer to finding out how Meghan Markle and Prince Harry really feel about leaving the royal family in 2020. And although we approved our program on Sunday 7 March, we really got a glimpse into the people of Sussex interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Although Meghan Markle has been a target of tabloids Till now Then, today we find out whether the Duchess of Sussex was the real villain in the palace, or was it the royal family itself that caused all the drama. let’s find out!

Is Meghan Markle a bully?

Before we get details about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s interview, news publications announced that Markle may be a bully behind closed doors. In fact, many times Told that the Duchess of Sussex humiliated and Members of the royal staff destroyed It was at this point where former Sussex communications secretary Jason Nuaff resigned after ignoring HR’s complaint.

SkyNews reported that Buckingham Palace is deeply “concerned” over claims against Meghan Markle, and that they are looking into situations in which “many times) Article “and the royal staff who were involved and who worked during the period of time would be invited to” see what lessons could be learned “.

After the story hits many times, Markle’s attorneys addressed the situation and said the horrific claims against the Duchess’s character were in fact “misleading and damaging misinformation”. Now, Sussex couple are getting ready to face the music with their pointed interview with Oprah Winfrey.

“There’s a lot that’s been lost already.” CBS presented Oprah with Meghan and Harry: A Primetime Special this Sunday at 8 / 7c. #OpMMeaganHarry pic.twitter.com/iKFjiVP3IH – CBS (@CBS) March 4, 2021

trouble in Paradise

In the in-depth trailer we see the notorious host Oprah Winfrey the royal couple at a COVID-friendly distance, but all you’re missing is the short comment made by Meghan Markle.

The trailer begins with Winfrey asking Markle: “How do you feel about the Palace listening to your truth today?”

Pregnant with baby number two, Meghan Markle replies: “I don’t know how they can expect that after this time, we’ll still be silent if there’s an active role that the firm (British) is lying about us.”

Meghan vs Diana

Prince Harry has spoken about his fear many times, but in Oprah Winfrey Interview, He explains, that the couple fled to Buckingham Palace to protect their family, fearing that “history” might repeat itself.

Prince Harry has previously voiced his concerns about the British press. In fact, in his interview with Tom Bradby in 2019, he explained: “I feel like I’m part of this (royal) family – in this role, in this job – every time I see a camera, every time I hear a click, every time I see a flash, it leads me straight back. In this regard, it is the worst reminder of his life, which is the best. “

in CBS Interview, Harry expressed: “I am really relieved and happy to talk to you here with my wife, along with my wife.” Prince Harry continued: “Because I can’t begin to imagine what it must have been like for him to undergo this process, because it is unbelievable. It’s hard for both of us”

The most touching moment of the theatrical preview was when the Duke of Sussex said: “At least we have each other”.

As the trailer continues, Winfrey says: “You have said some shocking things here. . . Almost unsurpassed. . . Think there was a breaking point? “

Silence in the palace

Oprah may have told Meghan Markle to tell her “truth”, but do we know the whole story? And will Buckingham Palace be happy with their card at the table? Allegedly not. In fact, Prince William has been very concerned according to royal insiders.

A source said The daily mail: “Harry and William have not spoken For the time being, and Meghan talking about her family or the Royal family’s relationship with Oprah will not help matters. “

The royal insider said: “The situation is still bad between them, although both want to improve that brotherhood. William does not know what he (Meghan Markle) told Oprah, none of the royal family does. “

–

Are you excited to see Prince Harry and Meghan Markle interview? Do you think Buckingham Palace would be happy? Let us know in the comments below.