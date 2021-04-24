RR vs KKR, Indian Premier League 2021: Rajasthan Royals Players To Watch Out For | Cricket News

Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), who’re each struggling on the backside two spots on the factors desk, go up in opposition to one another on the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday. RR have had a horrible begin to their IPL 2021 marketing campaign, successful just one out of first 4 matches and they’re all-time low on the desk, whereas KKR’s incapacity to win shut matches has value them a number of factors within the season to date, leaving them on the seventh spot. However make no mistake, on their day Rajasthan Royals are able to beating any aspect within the match, as was evident of their solely win that got here in opposition to a top quality aspect like Delhi Capitals. After Ben Stokes’ departure with damage, the aspect has suffered yet one more blow as quick bowler Jofra Archer has additionally been dominated out of the continued version. Regardless of that, the Rajasthan-based outfit nonetheless has some gifted gamers up their ranks who can go away an influence on the match.

Listed below are some Rajasthan Royals gamers who may make an influence in opposition to Kolkata Knight Riders

Chetan Sakariya

Chetan Sakariya, enjoying in his maiden IPL season, has impressed rather a lot, selecting up six wickets from 4 matches which makes him RR’s main wicket-taker. Nevertheless, lack of assist from the opposite bowlers has left him with an excessive amount of to do.

Sakariya’s six wickets have are available two matches, and he has gone wicketless within the remaining two video games. Because the season progresses, RR would need consistency from their younger left-arm pacer.

David Miller

David Miller scored a vital half-century in RR’s solely win of the season in opposition to Delhi Capitals. Nevertheless, he’s additionally struggling for consistency, and it has left RR’s inexperienced middle-order weak. Of his 64 runs, 62 got here in a single match and he may solely handle two runs within the remaining two outings.

His knock in opposition to Delhi Capitals confirmed what he’s able to with the bat, however group would really like him to attain extra persistently if they’re to go deeper within the match.

Sanju Samson

Promoted

Skipper Sanju Samson is one other batsman within the RR batting line-up who has gone quiet in the previous couple of outings, after beginning the season on a bang with an explosive hundred in opposition to Punjab Kings.

He’s RR’s main run scorer with 145 runs from 4 matches, however the issue is 119 of these got here in a single match. Samson must take extra accountability on his shoulders and lead his aspect by instance in opposition to KKR.