RR vs LSG: Excellent From Marcus Stoinis To Get It Close, Will Give Him Confidence

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) captain KL Rahul was happy with the way Marcus Stoinis batted in his first game albeit it went in vain as LSG lost the match to Rajasthan Royals (RR) by 3 runs on Sunday.

LSG was kept in the run chase of 166 courtesy of lower-order heroics but it fell short in the final stages. 14 runs were needed off the last over but Stoinis only managed to score 11 off Kuldeep Sen. Nevertheless, it was a good display of his power-hitting.

“I didn’t see it (the ball that got him from Boult), if I did I could have done something about it. Have to give it to him. Was a good ball. We have a good team and have enough options with bat and ball. Even when we were 20-odd for three, we knew we had a chance.”